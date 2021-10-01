AUD/USD remains on the backfoot amid broader risk-off sentiment. China may lift the ban on the import of Australian coal that may provide some breather to the Aussie. Australian PMI data came better than expected which may slightly support the AUD. The AUD/USD price outlook is bearish as yesterday’s gains were reversed amid deteriorated risk … Continued

The post AUD/USD Outlook Stays Bearish, Aiming for 0.71 as USD Regains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story