What is the outlook for AUD/USD? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research flags a scope for a downside correction in AUD/USD from the positioning and valuation front. “Our FAST FX and Positioning models suggest downside risk for AUD/USD. The primary model for AUD/USD in our FAST FX model estimates that the exchange […] The post AUD/USD: Overvalued And Overbought; Position SquarAUD/USD: Overvalued And Overbought; Position SquarAUD/USD: Overvalued And Overbought; Position Squaring-Related Downside Risk Is High – Credit AgricoleAUD/USD: Overvalued And Overbought; Position Squaring-Related Downside Risk Is High – Credit Agricoleing-Related Downside Risk Is High – Credit Agricoleing-Related Downside Risk Is High – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story