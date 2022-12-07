The dollar is soaring against the Australian dollar after positive US data. The RBA raised rates by 25bps to 3.1%, the highest in ten years. The RBA expects Q4 inflation to be 8% higher than a year earlier. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish as dollar strength continues after yesterday’s upbeat US data. The markets, … Continued
