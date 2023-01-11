Australia’s retail sales increased 1.4% from October to a record A$35.9 billion in November. Australia’s annual inflation re-accelerated to 7.3% in November. Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to offer policy hints in his speech. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. The Australian dollar gained by approximately 0.3% to $0.6912 following news that the annual inflation … Continued
The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aus Inflation Climbs to 7.3% in Nov appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Holds Steady Ahead of US CPI - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aus Inflation Climbs to 7.3% in Nov - January 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Finding Traction Above 1.071 Ahead of CPI, Fed - January 10, 2023