Australia’s retail sales increased 1.4% from October to a record A$35.9 billion in November. Australia’s annual inflation re-accelerated to 7.3% in November. Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to offer policy hints in his speech. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. The Australian dollar gained by approximately 0.3% to $0.6912 following news that the annual inflation … Continued

