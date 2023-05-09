Australian retail sales volumes fell for a second quarter. China’s imports contracted sharply in April from a year earlier. The market is awaiting the US inflation report on Wednesday. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. The Australian Bureau of Statistics released sales data on Tuesday. Rising rates and the high cost of living are curbing … Continued

