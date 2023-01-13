CPI figures from the United States revealed a 0.1% reduction last month. There’s more speculation that the Federal Reserve will scale back its rate hikes. Financial markets factored in a 25 basis point rate increase at the next Fed meeting. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. The dollar fell versus the Australian dollar following data … Continued
