CPI figures from the United States revealed a 0.1% reduction last month. There’s more speculation that the Federal Reserve will scale back its rate hikes. Financial markets factored in a 25 basis point rate increase at the next Fed meeting. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. The dollar fell versus the Australian dollar following data … Continued

The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Rallies on Easing US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story