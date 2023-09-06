Australia’s economy outperformed expectations in the second quarter. The RBA decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Australia’s economy remains vulnerable due to elevated interest rates and global uncertainties. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is slightly bullish. AUD/USD rose as Australia’s economy outperformed expectations in the second quarter. However, household consumption remained weak due to historically high…
The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Recovers on Q2 GDP Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Recovers on Q2 GDP Data - September 6, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Currency Diplomat’s Warning Boosts Yen - September 6, 2023
- Gold Price Tumbles to $1,931 as Dollar Regains After RBA - September 5, 2023