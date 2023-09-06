Australia’s economy outperformed expectations in the second quarter. The RBA decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Australia’s economy remains vulnerable due to elevated interest rates and global uncertainties. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is slightly bullish. AUD/USD rose as Australia’s economy outperformed expectations in the second quarter. However, household consumption remained weak due to historically high…

The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Recovers on Q2 GDP Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story