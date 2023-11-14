Australian business conditions stayed stable in October. Consumer confidence in Australia declined following last week’s rate hike. Traders are focused on US inflation figures scheduled for later on Tuesday. A bearish sentiment took hold in the AUD/USD price analysis as the Australian economic data release could not impress the buyers. Australian business conditions stayed stable…
The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Slides After Mixed Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Mildly Gains Above 1.07 as Market Awaits US CPI - November 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Slides After Mixed Data - November 14, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Clings to 3-Decade Low Against Dollar - November 14, 2023