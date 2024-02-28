Australia’s inflation missed forecasts, staying at a two-year low of 3.4% in January. There is a 60% chance that the RBA will cut rates in August. Data on Tuesday revealed a significant drop in US core durable goods orders. Wednesday’s AUD/USD price analysis revealed a bearish tilt, with the Aussie witnessing a decline after releasing…
