The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6%. Following the decision, the Australian dollar dropped as much as 0.4%. The US factory PMI fell below the 50-point mark for the first time since 2009. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. The Australian dollar declined on Tuesday after the central bank held … Continued

