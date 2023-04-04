The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6%. Following the decision, the Australian dollar dropped as much as 0.4%. The US factory PMI fell below the 50-point mark for the first time since 2009. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. The Australian dollar declined on Tuesday after the central bank held … Continued
