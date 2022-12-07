Australia’s GDP increased by 0.6% in the third quarter, down from 0.9%. Australia’s annual growth rate accelerated to a dizzying 5.9%, outpacing China. On Tuesday, the RBA increased the cash rate by 25bps. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. The September quarter saw a slight slowdown in Australia’s economy as sky-high prices and rising interest … Continued

