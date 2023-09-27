Australia’s monthly consumer price index (CPI) increased by 5.2% year-on-year. Core inflation in Australia dipped from 5.8% to 5.5%. Market pricing suggests an RBA rate hike is not likely until May next year. The AUD/USD price analysis indicates a bearish sentiment, primarily due to Australia’s August inflation data aligning with forecasts and a decrease in…
The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australia’s Inflation Matches Forecast appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australia’s Inflation Matches Forecast - September 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls Exhaust Above 149.0 - September 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Hits 10-Month Top as Yields Soar - September 26, 2023