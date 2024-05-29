Australia’s consumer inflation rose by 3.6% in April. Expectations for a rate hike by the RBA in September rose from 12% to 20%. The US CB consumer confidence report revealed a jump from 97.5 to 102.0 in May. The AUD/USD price analysis shows mild bullish sentiment as investors absorb news of higher-than-expected inflation in Australia….
The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australia’s Inflation Report Surprises appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Retracement Amid Hawkish BoJ - May 29, 2024
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australia’s Inflation Report Surprises - May 29, 2024
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Strengthens Despite Dovish ECB - May 28, 2024