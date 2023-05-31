The Australian dollar declined due to a surprise deterioration in Chinese factory activity. In April, Australian consumer prices rose more than anticipated. There are concerns about China’s struggling post-pandemic recovery. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. On Wednesday, the Australian dollar declined due to a surprise deterioration in Chinese factory activity. This raised concerns about … Continued

