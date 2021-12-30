The AUD/USD pair is pulling back from an intraday high while remaining at a 6-week high. Mixed news and a busy calendar are depressing market sentiment. Prime Minister Morrison convenes an extraordinary cabinet meeting due to record cases in Australia. The AUD/USD price analysis shows bullish behavior as the USD weakens with the fall in … Continued
The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in Charge Around 0.7250 amid Weak USD appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in Charge Around 0.7250 amid Weak USD - December 30, 2021
- Gold Outlook: Looks Pressured Around $1,800 as US Yields Rise - December 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Plunges as Greenback Firms, Bulls Rejected by 1.1330 - December 29, 2021