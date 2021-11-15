AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Intact amid Upbeat Chinese Data

From a five-week low, the AUD/USD extended its Friday’s recovery. Retail Sales and Industrial Production in China both exceeded market expectations earlier this month. Despite stimulus hopes and fading inflation fears, market sentiment remains mildly positive. The recent mixed Australian data highlight Tuesday’s RBA as the key event. The AUD/USD price analysis is bullish as … Continued

