There was a surge in demand for safer assets due to concerns about China’s economy. The People’s Bank of China established a daily fixing for the yuan much stronger than anticipated. The People’s Bank of China unexpectedly reduced rates earlier this week. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. The dollar fell slightly on Friday but … Continued
