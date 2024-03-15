US wholesale inflation rose 0.6% in February. Investors have scaled back bets for a Fed rate cut in June. The RBA will likely hold rates at next week’s meeting. The AUD/USD price analysis paints a bearish picture on Friday amidst the dollar’s continued surge following a significant spike in US wholesale inflation. Meanwhile, a Reuters…
The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Strengthens, RBA Set to Hold appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Strengthens, RBA Set to Hold - March 15, 2024
- USD/JPY Outlook: Upbeat US Wholesale Inflation Lends Support - March 15, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: Loonie Strengthens Following Oil Price Surge - March 14, 2024