China’s economy grew more than expected in the first quarter. Fed policymakers pushed back expectations for rate cuts. Powell noted that the US economy needs a restrictive policy for a bit longer. The AUD/USD price analysis reveals a subtle bullish tilt as the Aussie stages a comeback, propelled by encouraging economic data from China. Yet,…

The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Picks up Amid China’s Economic Growth appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story