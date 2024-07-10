Powell said the Fed needs greater confidence that inflation will reach its target. Investors lowered the chances of a Fed rate cut from 76% to 73%. Australia’s index for business conditions fell by two points in June. The AUD/USD price analysis reveals a positive outlook, spurred by the dollar’s decline after Powell’s cautious comments in…
