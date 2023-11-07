The RBA boosted interest rates by 25 basis points, ending its four-month pause. Investors perceived the RBA’s forward guidance as dovish. The Australian dollar plummeted by up to 0.9% after the RBA announcement. The AUD/USD price analysis turned bearish following the RBA’s rate adjustment and shifted the outlook that prompted speculation of an impending end…

