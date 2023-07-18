The RBA minutes contained no significant surprises regarding the rate outlook. The RBA maintained its cautionary statement that some tightening might still be necessary. The market sentiment leans towards the RBA pausing in August. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. The Aussie fell after the release of Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) July … Continued

The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: RBA Minutes Fail to Surprise Buyers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story