The RBA minutes contained no significant surprises regarding the rate outlook. The RBA maintained its cautionary statement that some tightening might still be necessary. The market sentiment leans towards the RBA pausing in August. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. The Aussie fell after the release of Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) July … Continued
