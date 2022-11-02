RBA is ready to accelerate or temporarily halt rate hikes as required. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25bps to a nine-year high of 2.85%. Markets are awaiting the Fed’s interest decision. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is slightly bullish as the RBA invites the possibility of getting back to bigger rate hikes. The governor … Continued

