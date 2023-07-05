Data revealed a sluggish expansion in China’s services activity. The world’s second-largest economy is experiencing a faltering post-pandemic recovery. Traders await the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. Australia’s dollar weakened along with the Chinese yuan due to data revealing a sluggish expansion in China’s … Continued

