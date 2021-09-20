AUD/USD continues Friday’s downtrend on Monday. Poor risk mood heavily weighs on the risk-sensitive Aussie. Market participants await the FOMC rate decision and press meeting to find fresh impetus. The AUD/USD price analysis reveals Monday’s Asian session at 0.7233, down 0.39% for the day. At the same time, two risk barometers react to an unpleasant … Continued

The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: Risk-off Tone Renews Lows Below 0.7250 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story