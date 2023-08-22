Investors anticipate an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Australian supermarkets will likely report stronger full-year earnings. Interest rates in Australia have risen by 400 basis points since May last year. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. On Tuesday, the dollar eased from its recent 10-week highs due to a rebound in global … Continued
