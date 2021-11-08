AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays Below 0.74 Despite Upbeat Chinese Data

AUD/USD gained earlier on the day amid upbeat Chinese data. Broader rally in the Greenback keeps Aussie under pressure. The confluence of 20 and 200 SMAs continue to build bearish pressure. The AUD/USD price analysis remains in favor of bears as the goodish momentum in the US dollar stemming from upbeat US NFP on Friday … Continued

