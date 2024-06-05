Australia’s economy slowed in the first quarter as consumer spending fell. There is still a low chance that the RBA will cut rates this year. US employment data revealed that job vacancies fell. The AUD/USD price analysis shows mild bullish sentiment as the Aussie edges higher despite poor GDP data in Australia. The currency strengthened…

