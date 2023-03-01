China’s manufacturing activity grew at the quickest rate in more than a decade. US consumer confidence came in weaker-than-expected, showing the effects of high rates. Australia’s economy expanded at its slowest rate in a year in the most recent quarter. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bullish. The Australian dollar, frequently used as a liquid substitute … Continued

