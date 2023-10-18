Figures revealed a 1.3% growth in China’s economy in the third quarter. September saw US retail sales exceed expectations. RBA Governor Michele Bullock expressed concerns about inflation. In today’s AUD/USD price analysis, we’re seeing a surge in optimism as the pair takes a bullish stance. The catalyst is Wednesday’s remarkable outperformance in Chinese economic data,…

