President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not reach an agreement on Monday. There are just ten days remaining before a potential default. Fed policymakers believe the Fed should do more to tame inflation. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish as the dollar strengthened on uncertainty regarding the US debt ceiling and hawkish … Continued
