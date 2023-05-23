President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not reach an agreement on Monday. There are just ten days remaining before a potential default. Fed policymakers believe the Fed should do more to tame inflation. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish as the dollar strengthened on uncertainty regarding the US debt ceiling and hawkish … Continued

The post AUD/USD Price Analysis: US Debt and Fed Weigh on Aussie appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story