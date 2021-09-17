AUD/USD Price Breaks 0.73 amid COVID and Strong US Retail Sales

AUD/USD consolidates losses around 0.7300 area after falling to 0.7272 (monthly lows). US dollar gained heavily on Thursday in the wake of upbeat US retails sales data. Risk sentiment remains off amid COVID-19 spread in Australia. AUD/USD price consolidates recent losses around 0.7300 during Friday’s Asian session. Aussie declined to its lowest level as of … Continued

