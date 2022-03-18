AUD/USD Price Eying 0.7440 amid Cautious Optimism, Weak US Dollar

AUD/USD is trading in a narrow range around a two-week high. In the wake of mixed concerns over Russia-Ukraine relations, market sentiment deteriorates. Bulls are also hampered by headlines from China and cautious sentiment ahead of Xi-Biden’s call. In Friday’s Asian session, the AUD/USD price showed a three-day rebound from a monthly low after recently … Continued

