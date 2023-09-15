The US data could move the rate later today. The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the sliding line (SL). The median line (ml) represents a potential target. The AUD/USD price is in an uptrend and is trading at 0.6452, slightly below the high of 0.6473 it reached today. The pair had…
