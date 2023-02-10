The AUD/USD pair is bullish as long as it stays above the lower median line (lml). Only a new lower low invalidates the upside scenario. The US data should be decisive later today. The AUD/USD price dropped a little but the bias remains bullish. Yesterday, the US Unemployment Claims indicator came in at 196K in … Continued
The post AUD/USD Price Gains Traction Ahead of US UoM Consumer Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Gains Traction Ahead of US UoM Consumer Data - February 10, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Kazuo Ueda to be Next BoJ Governor - February 10, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: UK Housing Market Hit By Rising Interest Rates - February 10, 2023