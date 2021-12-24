AUD/USD Price Losing Steam Under Monthly Highs of 0.7250

The AUD/USD currency pair declined on Friday, ending its three-day winning streak. The market’s decline can be attributed to some overconsumption of stocks after strong gains this week. Risk sentiment should limit any meaningful slippage for the riskier Australian dollar. The AUD/USD price hovered around 0.7230 during the European session around the first half of … Continued

