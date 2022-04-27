AUD/USD Price Pauses Bears Above 0.7100, Outlook Remains Bearish

The AUD/USD pair reached support, and now it could try to rebound. A valid breakdown below the lower median line (LML) could activate more declines. DXY’s retreat could push the pair higher. The AUD/USD price extended its drop as the Dollar Index accelerated its growth. The DXY reached new highs even if the US data … Continued
