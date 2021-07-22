AUD/USD is benefitting from a weaker Dollar and better risk tone. The pair remains buoyant despite the dismal business confidence data of RBA. The technical picture remains on the bull side in the short term. The AUD/USD price aims to rally above the 0.7372-0.7422 cap after buyers re-emerged near an almost 8-month low of 0.7289. […] The post AUD/USD Price Poised to Gain amid Risk Appetite, Weak Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

