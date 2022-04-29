In the face of a plunge in the US dollar, the AUD/USD pair rallied on short exits. A risk momentum undermined the safe-haven dollar and benefited the seemingly riskier Australian dollar. Further upside will be limited ahead of next week’s RBA/Fed policy announcements. The AUD/USD price saw a solid intraday rebound in the first half … Continued

The post AUD/USD Price Recovers as Mood Improves, Eying FOMC, RBA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

