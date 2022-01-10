AUD/USD Price Sticks to 0.72, Rally Remains Limited amid Firm USD

Monday marked the second straight day of gains for the AUD/USD pair. A positive tone in the equity markets favored the riskier Australian dollar. Fed’s hawkish expectations and higher US bond yields supported the dollar and limited its growth. The AUD/USD price held its gains ahead of the European session, most recently hovering around the … Continued

