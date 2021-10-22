AUD/USD Price to Break 0.75 amid Melbourne Unlock, Evergrande

AUD/USD posted intraday highs just under 0.7500 area amid improved risk sentiment. Positive news about China’s Evergrande and virtual meeting of US and Chinese presidents has escalated the risk mode. Removal of restrictions in Melbourne despite a surge in daily cases has provided little support to the Aussie. The AUD/USD price surged to an intraday … Continued

