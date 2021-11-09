AUD/USD Price Turns Positive Above 0.74, Awaits US PPI, Fed

AUD/USD price turns positive above 0.7400 despite weak risk sentiment. Investors expect a further aggressive tone from the FOMC. Traders await US PPI and Powell’s speech in the New York session. The AUD/USD price reversed an intraday decline below 0.7400 and renewed daily highs in the last hour, despite no continuation. The pair last moved … Continued

