AUD/USD remains lower on the day. Australian employment data came up with mixed numbers. Pandemic fears are also keeping the economic recovery stalled. The AUD/USD price hovers around intraday lows of 0.7467 after a daily low of 0.12%, following vague signals from Australia’s June employment report released early morning on Thursday. The reason for this […] The post AUD/USD Price Under Pressure After Mixed Employment Report appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story