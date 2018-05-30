Australia CAPEX report comes short. AUD/USD reports losses, drops to 10-day moving average of 0.7552. Australia’s latest private sector capital expenditure (CAPEX) report has underwhelmed with expected investment coming in below market expectations. The private CAPEX rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter following a 0.2 percent drop registered in the fourth quarter of last […] The post AUD/USD: Soft Aussie Capex figure could take the shine off the bullish candlestick pattern appeared first on Forex Crunch.

