Covid weakens the Australian economy. The bad moment of the US Dollar prevented a greater fall of the Aussie. No further action is expected from the Australian Reserve Bank. The AUD/USD weekly analysis shows a bearish bias. Although the US Dollar remained weaker in the week, the Australian Dollar couldn’t gain as much as its […] The post AUD/USD Weekly Analysis: Weak USD Saves Aussie, Bears to Aim 0.73 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

