The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates but discussed the possibility of hiking. The US released data showing weaker-than-expected retail sales. Business activity data revealed a bigger-than-expected expansion in the US manufacturing and services sectors. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as the Aussie maintains its edge due to a hawkish central bank. Ups…
