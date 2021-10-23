AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Emerging Despite Better Risk Appetite

AUD/USD ended the week in gains despite the last two days closed in negative. Bullish gold prices and Wall Street helped the Aussie to gain further. US 10-year bond yields dropped, providing no room for the Greenback. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is neutral to bearish as the last two trading days were negative for the … Continued
