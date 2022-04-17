AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears in Command amid Firm Dollar

Good Friday didn’t bring good luck for the Aussie, as it finished the second week in the red. Hawkish Fed and the Ukrainian-Russian crises are providing support for the safe-haven greenback. The dovish stance adopted by the RBA is a headwind for the Aussie. The weekly AUD/USD forecast remains negative as the USD bulls look … Continued
