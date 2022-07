Yet another week of recession worries saw the risk-sensitive pair plunging. Investors are awaiting US nonfarm payroll data. The price is making lower lows in the charts. Next week’s AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the pair is weighed down by dollar strength amid recession fears. Ups and downs of AUD/USD Australia’s retail sales rose … Continued

