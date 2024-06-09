US job vacancies dropped, and private firms employed fewer people in May. The US services sector remained robust despite high borrowing costs. The nonfarm payrolls showed stronger-than-expected performance in the labor market. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as an upbeat US employment report raises uncertainty about the outlook for Fed rate cuts. Ups and…

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Takeover, Focus on US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story